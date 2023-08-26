Margot Robbie failed an ‘American Horror Story’ audition









She may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars right now, but ten years ago, Margot Robbie still had to audition for jobs – and it’s been revealed that she failed one of them, for American Horror Story: Asylum.

Made for FX, the show employs an anthology format where each season gives audiences a new setting, era and host of characters. Asylum followed the staff and inmates of the fictional Briarcliff Manor, fluctuating between events in 1964 and in the present day.

Speaking to Backstage, casting director Eric Dawson explained that Robbie had auditioned for a role. While he didn’t specify which, many fans were quick to speculate that it may have been for the character of Grace, portrayed by Lizzie Brochere.

“Margot has a lot of ‘it’ factors,” Dawson said. “That’s the tough thing for casting directors who aren’t in the room [anymore] with actors. Margot is probably one of my favourite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out. She was such a star.”

He continued, explaining the immediate effect felt when she arrived for the audition. “It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked into the room. Even though she didn’t get that role, that was one of those things as a casting director where you go: This is a star, what do we do with her?”

Ultimately, Robbie’s meteoric rise as a star seemed incompatible with the show’s ethos. “Immediately, though, she was out of our realm of possibility of hiring,” explained Dawson. “But that’s really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising.”

Currently, Robbie is starring in Barbie, which she also produced. Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noach Baumbach, the Warner Bros film recently broke records, making it the first movie by a solo female director to earn over $1 billion at the box office.