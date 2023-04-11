Margot Robbie didn’t think ‘Barbie’ script would ever “see the light of day”









Barbie actor Margot Robbie has explained how she was surprised that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s script for the film was approved. The live-action adaptation stars Robbie, who is also onboard as producer, in the lead role.

“The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,’” Robbie told BAFTA, “‘because they are never going to let us make this movie.’ But they did.”

Robbie’s co-star Sim Liu’s previously said that the script was one of the best his agent has ever read. “He literally said this verbatim,” Liu commented. “He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the Barbie script. I really think you should do it.’”

Greta Gerwig recently opened up about writing the script, describing it as a possible “career-ender.” Talking to Dua Lipa on her At Your Service podcast, the writer-director said: “It was terrifying. I think that was a big part of it, I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible!’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”