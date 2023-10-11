Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling reuniting for ‘Oceans 11’ prequel









After starring in one of the most high-profile movies of the year, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are now set to start in the upcoming Ocean’s 11 prequel.

The pair had each played pivotal roles in this year’s record-breaking hit Barbie, showcasing the male and female sides of the Mattel toy product.

While Robbie and Gosling may appear in roles in the heist franchise, there has been no word on what their characters will be. Talking about their inclusion, producer Josey McNamara told Games Radar, “I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready”.

Coming off of Barbie, Gosling has also kept busy with the film The Fall Guy being in post-production, while Robbie has been working with McNamara on the psychological thriller Saltburn.

When discussing the duo’s chemistry together onscreen, McNamara thought that audiences would find it impossible to take their eyes off them, explaining, “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing”.

This is not the first time that McNamara helmed an acclaimed film, either. Prior to taking on the popular heist franchise, he had previously been involved with Promising Young Woman from 2018.

While production on the franchise began in June of this year, there has been no set date for when the movie is set for mainstream release.