Margot Robbie almost quit acting after 'Wolf of Wall Street' following “awful” incident









From the outside looking in, The Wolf of Wall Street was the film that joyously launched Margot Robbie to stardom. However, her comments, on the contrary, suggest that she almost quit acting after the "awful" experience she had with it.

The Australian actor was only 22 when she was making the Martin Scorsese picture. She told Vanity Fair: “Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful.”

She even considered pulling out of the project. Adding: “I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward.”

Robbie remained coy on the details of the awful incident in question. She did, however, say that she loves making films, stating: “I grew up in a very loud, busy house, and so I feel safe and comfortable when there is just chaos around me. I think it’s why I love movie sets.”

She then continued to comment on the horrors of press intrusion. “If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike — for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes,” she said.

Thus, it would seem that the incident was related to the incursion of fame more so than making the movie. Thankfully, this is a world she says she is much better at navigating now and commented: “I know who’s trying to fuck me over in what ways.”

Nevertheless, she insisted that the industry still has a long way to go on this front and hopefully can incorporate a more female-orientated direction moving forward.

