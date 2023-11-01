Margaret Qualley names her favourite movies of all time

Many of the most celebrated young actors working in contemporary Hollywood appeared in the 2019 Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time with Hollywood. Appearing beside acting titans Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie were the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Maya Hawke, Nancy Meyers, Austin Butler and Margaret Qualley, with each one now thriving many years after the release of the movie.

Qualley was awarded the biggest role of the young group of burgeoning stars, playing the role of Pussycat, a member of the Manson family cult who lured in Pitt’s Cliff Booth to come and visit the ranch. Up there with one of the greatest characters in Tarantino’s filmography, Qualley was integral in bringing Pussycat to life, giving her the charisma and charm that allowed her to pop on-screen.

Ever since, Qualley has gone from strength to strength, collaborating with the likes of Hideo Kojima, Claire Denis, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ethan Coen and Coralie Fargeat. Nominated for two Primetime Emmys for her performances in Fosse/Verdon and Maid, the actor has undoubtedly announced herself as one of the most formidable performers in contemporary cinema.

For the release of her 2022 film Sanctuary, Qualley sat down with Letterboxd to discuss her favourite movies of all time, giving fans an insight into her personality as a cinephile.

She starts with a duo of classic movies in the form of Fargo, by the Coen brothers, and the Palme d’Or winner Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, two critically acclaimed independent movies from the 1990s. Both celebrated crime flicks with a twist of humour; it’s clear that Qualley enjoys comedy in her movies, especially when considering the other two movies she picks as her favourites.

Dennis Dugan’s 1996 flick Happy Gilmore is her third choice, a classic comedy from the formative years of Adam Sandler. Telling the story of a rejected hockey player who takes to golf in order to save his grandmother’s house, Happy Gilmore is one of the most beloved movies in Sandler’s filmography, featuring iconic supporting performances from the likes of Christopher McDonald, Richard Kiel and Bob Barker.

The last movie to grace her list is the 2006 Nancy Meyers festive favourite The Holiday, a cheesy rom-com that stars such Hollywood A-listers as Jack Black, Jude Law, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet. Making over $200million at the box office, the Meyers film tells the story of two women who switch homes across the world and fall in love with unlikely local men.

Take a look at the full list of Qualley’s favourite movies of all time below.

Margaret Qualley’s favourite movies: