Mannequin Pussy share new song ‘I Got Heaven’









Philadelphia punks Mannequin Pussy have released the new song ‘I Got Heaven’. Produced by the Grammy Award-winning John Congleton, who has worked with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Eddie Vedder before, the latest offering from the quartet arrives with a video directed by Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles.

“‘I Got Heaven’ is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived,” frontwoman Marisa Dabice explained in a statement.

Adding: “Heaven is here on a planet that gave us everything we needed to survive. Heaven is in the plants and in the water and in the animals who we share this world with.”

She concludes: “Heaven is inside of me and inside of you. The weaponization of Christianity for political means, for individual profit and power, as a tool to intentionally divide us is one of the greatest threats to our modern world and a threat to our ability to find solidarity through love. To allow the hatred and the violence and the noise to rise is to reject our sacred purpose as individuals, which is simply to love.”

In other Mannequin Pussy news, after purchasing their masters from their old label, Tiny Engines, the quartet have launched their own label. They announced the news in an Instagram post last week: “We are so proud to announce the beginning of our very own record label imprint: Romantic Records. Near the end of last year our former record label, Tiny Engines, graciously allowed us the opportunity to buy back our masters. Huge thanks to Tiny Engines – first for being among our first supporters and for their early belief in our music and secondly for giving us this opportunity.”

The band also revealed that their first pressing on the label will be a reissue of their 2016 album, Romantic: “Thank you to everyone who has been part of our musical lives and who has loved and supported this record”.

Listen to ‘I Got Heaven’ below.