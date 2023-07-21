Mandy Moore received “pennies” in residuals for ‘This Is Us’









Mandy Moore, who starred in Dan Fogelman’s family drama This Is Us for six seasons, has revealed that she received “pennies” in residuals from the celebrated show.

This Is Us aired for seven years, with Moore starring alongside Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. The show picked up four Emmys and one Golden Globe win during its run, and earned a place as one of the most beloved shows in television. Hulu acquired the show in 2017.

Despite the show’s success, star Moore has revealed that she saw little monetary return. She told The Hollywood Reporter that residual checks from streaming service Hulu for This Is Us were “very tiny, like 81-cent checks”.

She continued, “I was talking with my business manager who said he’s received a residual for a penny and two pennies”.

“The residual issue is a huge issue. We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another… but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills.”

The residuals discussion follows the announcement of the SAG-AFTRA strike which began on Friday, July 14th, 2023. Hollywood actors have joined the Writers Guild of America in the first joint strike in over 50 years, protesting pay issues, streaming residuals, and the use of AI.

The announcement collided with the UK premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, leading stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, and Matt Damon to leave the red carpet early in support of the strike action. The film’s New York red carpet was also cancelled in support.