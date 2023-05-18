Mandy, Indiana – ‘I’ve Seen A Way’ album review









'i've seen a way' - Mandy, Indiana 4

Mandy, Indiana might have formed in Manchester, but they’re making music like nothing the city has ever produced before. After releasing a string of captivating tracks over the past few years, such as ‘Alien 3’ and ‘Bottle Episode’, the four-piece are now ready to share their debut album, i’ve seen a way, which is undoubtedly one of the most refreshing and innovative releases this year has to offer.

It’s hard to pin the band to one genre due to their eclectic blend of abrasive noise rock and bass-heavy dance music. The two elements are married by vocalist Valentine Caulfield’s French-language lyrics, which act as the perfect form of unification. Although Caulfield is aware that most listeners won’t understand what she is singing, she explains, “I use the sonorities of French; the natural poetics of the pronunciation to bring rhythm into the way I use words.”

As they move between harsh walls of sound, industrial beats and apocalyptic effects, Mandy, Indiana paints a sonic picture of a dystopian world marred by injustice and terror. “The themes of revolution and a need to stop the rise of fascism are very present in the lyrics,” says Caulfield. Inspired by sci-fi movies and video games, i’ve seen a way opens with ‘Love Theme (4K VHS)’, which sounds like part of a cyberpunk film score. The synths build with intensity before fading out in favour of distant thumping and siren-like noises, evoking images of a neon-lit city.

On ‘Drag [Crashed]’, the band create a terrifying atmosphere that is surely their interpretation of what the end of the world would sound like. Discordant, screeching rhythms whirl around the soundscape as Caulfield repeats desperate cries. However, the band temporarily give the listener a break from their beautifully-constructed nightmare for the incessantly catchy, cowbell-laden ‘Pinking Shears’. On ‘Injury Detail’, Alex MacDougall’s simple yet propulsive drums take centre stage, although eerie industrial sounds linger in the background, giving the track a menacing edge.

Each song is carefully constructed with layers of textures and sounds, often recorded in unlikely places. Screams recorded in an echoey Bristol shopping centre and drums captured in a cave feature on the album, giving it a dynamic quality. These techniques highlight the band’s incredible propensity for crafting evocative soundscapes which feel entirely cinematic and original.

The seventh track, ‘2 Stripe’ is an undeniable album standout. Its shrieking guitars, rich horror-inspired synths, and Caulfield’s spoken delivery create an overtly tense atmosphere – you’d be better off not listening to this one while walking home alone at night. The following track, ‘Iron Maiden’, continues in a similar vein, opening with a slow oily beat before warped screeches of a grief-stricken mother emerge, melding with the static and guitars.

The band leans furthest into their dance influences on ‘Peach Fuzz’, a thumping anthem that could put a few dents in the Richter scale. Opening with sounds best described as squelchy, the band blends pounding beats with industrial-sounding instruments, evoking the noise of a dentist’s drill. Meanwhile, Caulfield’s shouts of “It’s not a revolt, it’s a revolution!” give the song extra weight and power.

Mandy, Indiana’s i’ve seen a way is an impressive debut, demonstrating the singular vision of a band preoccupied with crafting their own unique world. Whether they’re creating disorientating, dystopian nightmares or floor-filling dance cuts, Mandy, Indiana maintain extreme precision as they take the listener on an apocalyptic journey that feels as relevant as ever.