Man killed at ‘No Hard Feelings’ screening after arguing with another movie-goer









At a recent screening of the new Jennifer Lawrence movie No Hard Feelings in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a man was shot dead following an altercation with another movie-goer.

On Sunday, June 25th, a man named Michael Tenorio attended a screening of the movie at the Cinemark Century Rio Plex. However, when 19-year-old Enrique Padilla arrived at the cinema with his girlfriend, he was annoyed to discover Tenorio sitting in his reserved seat.

After the pair argued, with staff attempting to resolve the situation calmly, Padilla threw a tub of popcorn over Tenorio’s wife, Trina. The situation only escalated, resulting in Padilla drawing his gun and shooting Tenorio, killing him on the spot.

The 19-year-old went outside after being reportedly hit by one of his bullets. An off-duty police officer helped Padilla before being taken to hospital.

Padilla has been charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence, and shooting at an occupied building.

No Hard Feelings, directed by Gene Stupnitsky, was released on June 23rd and has grossed $26million so far, doing better than expected. The sex comedy stars Lawrence as an aimless woman who answers an advertisement to date an inexperienced 19-year-old boy, played by Andrew Barth Feldman, to prepare him for university.

Watch the trailer below.