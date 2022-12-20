A man died of a heart attack while watching 'Avatar: The Way of Water'









Although many people speculated about the box office impact of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, it has already garnered a worldwide total of $441 million. Emerging as the third-largest weekend opening of the pandemic era, James Cameron has proven that he can effortlessly replicate the commercial success of his previous projects.

While Cameron is probably pleased about the box office returns, the film’s opening has had another unexpected consequence. According to a report published by The Hindustan Times, an audience member in India died of a heart attack during the screening of Avatar: The Way of Water.

In Andhra Pradesh, Lakshmireddy Srinu collapsed during the screening of the film and was declared dead when he was taken to the hospital. Dr. Sanjeev Gera, director of Fortis Hospital in Noida, explained the strange incident and the complications caused by Covid-19.

“After Covid, there is a continuing inflammation in our blood vessels,” Dr. Gera said. “Because of stress, increase in blood pressure like what happened in this case, arteries of the heart could have ruptured, and that can cause sudden cardiac arrest.”

Dr. Pradeep Kumar D also noted: “This may be due to a plaque rupture in the coronaries or triggering of arrhythmia due to excitement. These kinds of deaths do happen during exciting matches/emotional situations. The movie per se is unlikely to have caused the death.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.