Class action lawsuit being drafted against The 1975 following Good Vibes appearance









Following on-stage activism led by The 1975 singer Matty Healy at Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur, a class action lawsuit is being drafted against the band by Malaysian artists and festival vendors.

The controversy began on July 21st when Healy launched an attack on the Malaysian government and the nation’s anti-LGBTQ laws during The 1975’s performance in the capital city. After the diatribe, Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald in an act of protest.

Shortly after, the set was cut short, and the authorities proceeded to cancel the remainder of the three-day festival. With two days of business lost, stakeholders, including performers and vendors are readying legal action against Healy and The 1975. The band has now been banned from performing in Malaysia.

As of July 25th, 18 police reports had been filed in relation to the incident and Malaysian law firm Thomas Philip has revealed that it is readying a class action lawsuit. The action will name all four members of The 1975 and demand compensation for the losses incurred due to the incident.

Matthew Thomas Philip, the founder of the law firm, condemned the British band’s actions as a “deliberate, reckless act done knowing well [sic] of the consequences”.

“My view is that The 1975 must be held responsible and accountable for the losses suffered by the artists and vendors,” he added during a town hall meeting in the Hartamas area in Kuala Lumpur on July 25th.

Philip holds an active stance in the unfolding drama and offered his company’s services to vulnerable Malaysian artists who want “​​to sue the band, The 1975, for causing loss” in various social media posts over the weekend.