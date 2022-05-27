Maggie Rogers teases new single 'Want Want'









Maryland native singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has teased the next single from her long-awaited new album Surrender, and it is called ‘Want Want’. Taking to her social media accounts, Rogers shared the pre-save link for a mysterious new track titled ‘Want Want’.

No official release date has been announced for the track yet, but it is to be the follow-up to her April release ‘That’s Where I Am’. The single was the first from Roger’s upcoming record, which is the follow up to 2019’s critically-acclaimed Heard It In A Past Life, and it will feature 12 tracks. Even though Rogers is yet to disclose when ‘Want Want’ is to be released, Surrender is to hit shelves on July 29th via Polydor.

Reviewing ‘That’s Where I Am’ back in April, Far Out awarded it and 8.2, writing: “Think Lorde, if her music had more of a punch. The song kicks off with just Rogers’ voice before the rest of the music bursts through the mix after about a minute, instantly pulling in the listener. It’s everything you want from a modern pop song: it’s catchy, evokes an emotional response, and is dynamic in every sense of the word.”

Adding: “Rogers’ vocals are stellar, and the attitude she espouses harks back to the ’90s when the likes of Shania Twain and Sheryl Crow were at the top of their game. Cut from the same cloth as the aforementioned icons, Rogers is quickly making a name for herself as one of the most refreshing artists out there at the minute. There are flecks of Haim and The Black Keys within the track, and you’re guaranteed to have it on repeat.”

“There’s no surprise that ‘That’s Where I Am’ has been chosen as the lead single from Rogers’ new record. It’s an incredible cut and has us excited for what she has in store for us on Surrender.”

It’s shaping up to be the biggest year yet for Maggie Rogers, and we can’t wait for the new record.

