Maggie Rogers announces new album with a mysterious trailer









American singer-songwriter, Maggie Rogers, has announced details of her forthcoming new album, Surrender.

The new opus was co-produced by Rogers alongside songwriter Kid Harpoon, and is the follow-up to her celebrated debut 2019’s Heard It In A Past Life. The new announcement has fans on the edge of their seats as Rogers’ last single also came back in 2019, in the form on ‘Love You For A Long Time’.

Now, Surrender is just around the corner. The 12-track album is set for release on July 29th via Polydor. You can pre-order it here.

A statement about Surrender says it “fully captures the frenetic intensity of the last two years of her life, bringing her bracing honesty to stories of anger and peace and self-salvation, transcendence through sex and freedom through letting go.”

It explains: “Allowing herself abundant space to examine and embody the most complex emotions, Rogers’ fierce, unflinching vulnerability ultimately alchemizes all that heightened feeling into her most joyful output yet: a body of work built for the sweaty immediacy of live performance, raw and revelatory and primed for shared abandon.”

In a clip uploaded to YouTube to promote the album, Rogers reads out a poem that says: “When I’m angry or in love, I feel it in my teeth. / Strange harmonic buzzing. / Cuts through my hands. / My jaw. / My breast bone. / For a long time I fought it. Resisted. Held up my fists.”

The mysterious poem continues: “Tried to hold the current. Foolish. / I found peace in distortion. A chaos I could control. / Turned the drums up real loud hoping they could shock me back in. / Break the numbness. / Let the bright lights drag me out. / Do you fear what’s underneath? Is your jaw wound tight? / Do you ever want to bite? / And what if you did?”.

Watch the official trailer for Surrender below.