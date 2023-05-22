Maggie Rogers finishes recording her third album









American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has confirmed she’s completed the recording process for her third album.

Taking to Instagram, Rogers shared an image from the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York, and revealed, “That’s a wrap on LP3 !!!!” After revealing to fans the album was “written + recorded” she explained it was now time to head “off to mixing”. Rogers added: “So so so in love with these songs and cannot wait to start playing them for you this summer.”

The Grammy-nominated artist’s last album was 2022’s Surrender, which charted at six in the United Kingdom and at 12 in the United States. Earlier this year, Rogers took to the stage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to duet on ‘Strange Overtones’ with David Byrne, the track appeared on 2008 album with Brian Eno, Everything That Happens Will Happen Today.

In a three-star review of Surrender, Far Out wrote: :The most unique and enjoyable track on Surrender has to be the loose and goofy ‘I’ve Got a Friend’, a genuinely heartwarming collage of studio chatter, poppy melodies, drunken shenanigans, and shambolic piano runs. It’s pure personality and silliness, right down to its masturbation references, and it’s the moment where Rogers seems to let go of her desire to sweat and strain her way to cover all genres and topics possible.

“On the whole, Surrender is at its best when Rogers doesn’t feel the need to go genre-hopping or world-conquering. It’s the smaller moments that make the album special, and thankfully Surrender has enough small magical moments to make up for the occasional misses. Rogers has a bright future ahead of her, with or without the master’s degree, and that makes Surrender a solid sophomore effort from who I’m assuming will eventually be Dr. Maggie Rogers sometime in the future.”