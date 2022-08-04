Maggie Rogers discusses collaborating with David Byrne









Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has discussed her recent collaboration with David Byrne on the video for ‘That’s Where I Am’. Opening up about the project in a recent interview, Rogers explained the origins of the cameo, confessing that she “cold emailed” the former Talking Heads frontman to ask if he would be up for the project. Much to her surprise, he was happy to be involved.

“We’d never met,” Rogers began. “I’m a massive fan. And ‘Strange Overtones’ was a song in the pandemic that I just deeply connected to and played over and over and over again. So he feels a part of this record in my brain because I was so connected to that song.”

Byrne was enthusiastic about the project from the off: “[He] was just like, ‘Yeah, I’m getting my haircut downtown tomorrow. Where? What time?’,” Rogers recalled. “He was like, ‘Yeah great. I’ll ride my bike over. I think I can hang for like 20 minutes’.”

According to Rogers, it’s not the first time the “cold emailing” method has worked in her favour. She used the same technique when attempting to get up a collaboration with Florence Welch. The pair not only worked together but ended up becoming good friends.

The Welch/Rogers project was made possible because they were both recording albums at Electric Lady Studios in New York at the time. Rogers featured on ‘Girls Against God’ and ‘Dream Girl Evil’ from Welch’s new album Dance Fever, while Welch featured on Roger’s ‘Shatter’.

Detailing the collaboration, Rogers said: “It’s a super small studio, and we know each other. So we’d have a coffee, go in, I’d see her after work, it was just really natural. I played her ‘Shatter’, and she loved it. And then I was like, ‘Dude, if you hear anything for it, or if you want to be a part of it, like, I love you’.”

Shortly after Welch left the studio, she dreamed up an idea and asked if she could return to record it immediately. “She’s one of a kind,” Rogers concluded.