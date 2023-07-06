Mads Mikkelsen reveals the kind of “losers” he wants to play: “I am a niche bad guy”









Actor Mads Mikkelsen has a reputation for playing oddball villain-type characters and has now revealed that he is far more interested in playing “losers” than sexy, leading characters.

He told GQ, “To combine it — to do something real and also be a cutie pie — I don’t really find it interesting. I’m not into the ‘hair falling in your eyes, be cute in a corner.'”

“Not me,” he added. “The losers are fun. Because we know them. You might have been in that situation yourself sometimes. I am a niche bad guy. I didn’t know there was that part also.”

Mikkelsen is known for his Meisener approach to acting and has previously shot down the Method acting style as being “pretentious bullshit”. His recent roles have led him to be considered a sex symbol in America, something he is keen to avoid if possible.

His roles in Doctor Strange as Kaecilius, in Hannibal as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, and most recently in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as the Nazi Jurgen Voller are what most interest him.

“If there’s nothing else, I’ll definitely do this, because it’s fun,” he said of playing characters with a darker edge to them. “And then I can do whatever I want back in Europe.”

Of playing a Nazi character, Mikkelsen recently told ComicBook.com, “It was due. No, I mean, it’s wrapping up this franchise, it’s wrapping up the beautiful journey of Harrison and Indiana Jones.”

“And the script was just so beautiful and so touching,” the actor added, “so that helped a lot. But he could have said, ‘Indiana Jones, Nazi,’ and I would’ve said, ‘Yes.'”