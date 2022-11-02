Mads Mikkelsen set to star in new family horror film 'Dust Bunny'









Mads Mikkelsen has had an incredibly versatile career up to this point, having starred in diverse projects ranging from Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher Trilogy to the James Bond franchise. Now, he is set to star in a brand new horror film titled Dust Bunny.

According to the latest reports, Mikkelsen is set to reunite with Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller for this new project, whose production will begin in January 2023. The film tells the story of an eight-year-old girl who asks her neighbour for help because she thinks the monster under her bed killed her entire family.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Erica Lee said: “We have been huge fans of Bryan’s for years. Dust Bunny is incredibly inventive and unlike anything in the marketplace, and we are thrilled to help bring his first feature to life.”

Kristen Figeroid added: “Mads brings such a unique quality to every character he brings to life, and his role in Dust Bunny will be no exception. We’re excited to bring a throwback to the family horror films of the 80s, a beloved genre for many, to this year’s market at AFM.”

Mikkelsen has continued to reinvent himself as an actor and has garnered critical acclaim in recent years, especially for his performance in the 2020 drama Another Round. In addition to Dust Bunny, Mikkelsen will also star in the upcoming addition to the Indiana Jones franchise.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.