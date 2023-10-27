Madness release new single ‘Baby Burglar’









Beloved two-tone outfit Madness have released new track ‘Baby Burglar’, the second single from their upcoming 13th album, Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie.

The song provides yet another dose of catchy yet downtempo ska, with lyrics that match the spooky yet playful soundscape. “Oh, baby burglar, I once trod in your creeping footsteps,” Suggs declares on the new release.

Discussing the story behind the song, the band say: “Actually quite a funny one… it’s about Lee [Thomson] finding a midnight meddler loose in his house and how it reminded him of his younger self and all the shenanigans we used to get up to when we were whippersnappers.”

“Not long now until you can hear the whole of our new album, Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie,” they teased. The new track follows the release of lead single ‘C’Est La Vie’, which features a similar spooky form of ska.

Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie is set for release on November 17th, over seven years on from the release of their last studio record, Can’t Touch Us Now. The new album promises to “let Madness be Madness” over the course of 14 songs.

Madness will also embark on a tour following the release of the record, taking their live show to stages across the UK, including London’s O2 Arena. They will also play cities including Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Aberdeen and Cardiff.

Listen to the latest single, ‘Baby Burglar’, below.