Robert Morse, stage actor and star of 'Mad Men', dies aged 90









Robert Morse, star of the hit US drama Mad Men, has died at the age of 90. The veteran actor’s most prominent role was Bert Cooper, the head of the Mad Men’s advertising agency, who gave his surname to the company Sterling Cooper.

Morse’s career spanned six decades, and he appeared in around 100 theatre, TV and film productions, having first made a name for himself in 1961 in a stage adaptation of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical for his stand-out performance.

Fast-forward nearly 30 years, and Morse found himself once again called to the stage during the 1990 Tony Awards to take home the Tony for best featured actor in a play. This award was for his role as Truman Capote in the play Tru. This performance not only made him one of only four actors to ever win the top acting Tonys for play and musical formats but also earned him an Emmy Award three years later when a live performance of the show was broadcast on TV.

His career took another turn toward the light when he was cast as the eccentric founder of Mad Men’s ad agency in 2007. With this role, he shot to global fame earning nominations for five Emmy Awards and a Screen Actor’s Guild Award win as part of the ensemble cast.

Morse’s final appearance saw him drawing on his experience as a Broadway musical actor. His character performs a song-and-dance routine to ‘The Best Things in Life Are Free’, having previously died peacefully during Neil Armstrong’s 1969 moon landing, which you can see below.

“My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90,” tweeted Larry Karaszewski, the writer/producer and Vice President on the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years – filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That’s Life).”

