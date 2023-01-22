Mac DeMarco calls TikTok's influence on the music industry "very depressing"









Mac DeMarco has expressed his opinion on TikTok’s influence on the music industry, calling it “very depressing”.

The musician, who has become a cult staple in the contemporary slacker scene, just released a new instrumental album, Five Easy Hot Dogs, on January 20th, 2023. To promote the record, DeMarco spoke to Variety, who asked him if he was glad to have gained popularity before TikTok.

Referring to the state of music and the methods by which young people are discovering new music, DeMarco described it as “very depressing”. He continued, referring to many young musicians’ desire to create music with social media-friendly hooks: “I think that that’s the problem is artists have slipped into this role of like, ‘Well, I do need those things.’ You don’t… but if you want to make money I guess you do. I was always of the ilk of make what you want to make, and if money comes afterward, it’s a bonus.”

Moreover, he added: “A lot of my songs actually do quite well on TikTok, but I never had to think about, [mocking voice] ‘Well this should sound pretty good sped up!’ At the same time… what do people say? Get that bag, or whatever? Live your life however you want to live your life, I don’t give a fuck.”

DeMarco also opened up about the joys of touring, which he claims young artists seem to avoid. “But kids don’t seem to like going on tour anymore, either. Going on tour was the greatest gift of life for me. You get a van with your friends and drive around, party every night, share your music, see the weirdest parts of every city and meet other weird people. It’s like, ‘Would you like your life to become an adventure? Here you go’. And now people are like, ‘I’m so tired…’ I don’t want to sound like a grumpy old uncle, but it’s strange!”

The musician explained why he enjoyed making his new album, sharing: “That’s why making this record felt quite natural for me. It has its own weird little musical identity, and it doesn’t ‘slap’, it doesn’t have ‘bangers.’ It just is what it is. I love music. I love recording music. I love listening to music. And I don’t need extra baggage to come with it. It’s a very simple pleasure of being alive. Maybe I’m waxing a little too poetic.”