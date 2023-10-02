Mac DeMarco shares Ryan Paris collaboration ‘Simply Paradise’









Canadian indie rocker Mac DeMarco has shared his new collaboration with Italian synthpop vocalist Ryan Paris entitled ‘Simply Paradise’.

The unlikely team-up originally came from DeMarco’s 2014 Pitchfork documentary Pepperoni Playboy. In it, DeMarco rocks out to Paris’ 1983 single ‘Dolce Vita’, claiming that the song gives him “inspiration”.

‘Dolce Vita’ was a top ten hit across Europe, which included hitting number five on the UK Singles Chart. The song never crossed over to either the American or Canadian charts, but DeMarco found the song anyway. Paris continued to re-release and remix his biggest hit over the years, and when DeMarco’s fandom became public knowledge, Paris invited him to collaborate.

DeMarco accepted via a video on his YouTube account, but that was all the way back in 2016. It’s been seven years, but DeMarco has kept his word. Paris’ original intention was to do another remix of ‘Dolce Vita’, but instead, the pair have released a new original song, ‘Simply Paradise’.

Taking Paris’ signature Italo-disco sound and slowing it down to DeMarco’s jizz jazz style, ‘Simply Paradise’ is a slow-burning R&B jam with the two singers trading lines about seeking love. The track definitely leans more heavily towards DeMarco’s musical identity, but Paris does get some low, rumbling vocal interludes in.

Just to bring it all home, DeMarco and Paris also filmed a charming music video for the song on an Italian beach. There’s no telling who brought the fingerless gloves to the set, but the duo each rock one throughout the video. It’s silly and goofy, just like the song, but also weirdly endearing.

Check out ‘Simply Paradise’ down below.