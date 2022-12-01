Mac DeMarco joins Domi & JD Beck on 'Fallon'









Mac DeMarco has joined jazz duo Domi & JD Beck for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Two Shrimps.’ The track is featured on Not Tight, Domi &JD Beck’s debut album. Taking to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the trio performed surrounded by trees adorned with cherry blossom.

Not Tight arrived back in July and included singles such as ‘Take A Chance’ featuring Anderson .Paak, ‘Smile’ and ‘Whatup.’ The LP also features collaborations from jazz legend Herbie Hancock, rap icons Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes, Kamasi Washington bassist and solo artist Thundercat, and Kurt Rosenwinkel.

The album earned Domi & JD Beck two Grammy Award nominations: Best New Artist and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Back in September, Mac DeMarco teamed up with Snail Mail for ‘A Cuckhold’s Refrain – Peppermint Patty.’ His last full-length release was 2019’s Here Comes The Cowboy.

Since 2019, DeMarco has released two demo tapes: Here Comes The Cowboy Demos and Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos. Back in April, the singer-songwriter gave an interview in which he revealed: “I’m working on a record. I’m in New York. Am I working on it in New York? Maybe a little bit, some. Just in New York? Naw, I don’t think so. But I’m here now.”

At that time, DeMarco said that he was mainly focusing on “living a happy life, and it’s working.” He went on to note that he was in the process of “reteaching myself how to rock and roll.”