Mac DeMarco and Eyedress join forces on ‘The Dark Prince’









Indie hitmaker Mac DeMarco has teamed up with Filipino rapper and producer, Eyedress. The duo have released their new song, ‘The Dark Prince’, alongside a new accompanying video.

The fun clip sees the musicians don lizard masks and jam out in front of a gothic castle, with a hint of the surrealness of DeMarco’s ‘Passing Out Pieces’ video. Eyedress and DeMarco co-wrote the lo-fi indie track alongside John Hill and Zach Fogarty.

The song’s release follows Eyedress’ recent tracks ‘Escape from the Killer 2008’ and ‘Flowers & Chocolate’, ‘Escape From the Killer 1994’, and ‘Teen Mom’, as well as last year’s Full Time Lover.

More recently, Eyedress also collaborated with Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine. Shields remixed Eyedress’ track ‘House of Cards’, something the singer described as “a dream come true”.

DeMarco has been assessing his musical process recently, saying that there are now “stipulations” for making it that mean it “needs to feel natural”.

“I don’t want to force anything,” he explained. “I like leaving things the way they are. Something comes out, that’s the way it came out. That’s the way it is”.

Listen to ‘The Dark Price’ below.