'M3GAN' sequel already in development from Universal









It’s fair to say that the new horror movie M3GAN has “gone viral”, with the android villain already being touted as one of the greatest antagonists of modern cinema, thanks to her delightfully sinister attitude. It’s clear Universal Pictures recognise its monetary success, too, with the studio already lining up a sequel, despite the film having only just been released.

According to a report from Deadline, “there are already plans” for a sequel to the entertaining horror comedy, as well as a gory unrated version of the Gerard Johnstone-directed movie that has just been released. Starring Jenna Davis, Allison Williams, Kimberley Crossman and Brian Jordan Alvarez, the new flick tells the story of a robotics engineer at a toy company who builds a life-like doll who soon takes on a sinister life of its own.

“There should be an unrated version at some point. I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie,” screenwriter Akela Cooper further told the Los Angeles Times. Continuing, she adds: “She did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom James [Wan] was like, ‘I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.’ I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humour is extremely dark”.

Impressing both audiences and critics, M3GAN has become an unlikely hit, adding to the remarkable filmography of the horror innovator James Wan, who earns a screenwriting credit here.

The new success is also evidence of Akela Cooper’s continued cinematic rise, with the screenwriter having already impressed with Malignant and will have the chance to prove her worth once more with the release of The Nun 2 in 2023.

Take a look at the trailer for M3GAN below.