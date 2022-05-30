M.I.A. announces new album and releases ‘The One’









English-Sri Lankan singer-songwriter M.I.A. has shared a brand new song called ‘The One’.

M.I.A. has also confirmed her new album, MATA, is completed and will be released soon. The album follows 2016’s AIM and will be released via Island Records.

A statement on MATA also promised live performances and festival dates around the world this summer as she prepares for the record’s release with “more details to be revealed soon.” See the full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Last week, M.I.A. teased the new track on her social media, writing, “If you’re looking for the one… It’s coming early.”

“I know that it was the pandemic, and kind of everything was hitting the fan, but I’d got to a place that was really happy,” she recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the new single. “In a way, it’s kind of rebellious because everybody’s expecting me to put out that really havoc… Everyone’s expecting that, but it’s not, that’s not what it is,” M.I.A. continued.

“It’s about the battle of the ego versus you finding yourself and you finding the spiritual leader. Spirituality within, whatever form is given to you. I think that’s really interesting, when you think everything, you get challenged by the universe. And that happened to me. Really I’m just here to share that.”

M.I.A. also talked to Lowe about the new album, saying: “I think there’s a bit of a battle on the record. That there is a bit of a clash, but the clash is like your ego and spirituality. Those are the clashes. Because as a musician, you need some ego, otherwise you can’t do it.”

M.I.A 2022 tour dates:

June

1st – Grona Lund – Stockholm, Sweden

2nd – Heartland Fest – Funen, Denmark

10th – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

11th – VYV Festival – Dijon, France

12th – Marsatac Festival – Marseille, France

17th – InVersion Festival – Lyon, France

18th – Freemusic Festival – Montendre, France

July

8th – NOS Alive – Oeiras, Portugal

9th – BBK Bilbao Live – Biscay, Spain