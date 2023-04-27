LYR return with new single ‘Presidentially Yours’









LYR have announced their return to music with the new single ‘Presidentially Yours’. The song comes from the band’s forthcoming album The Ultraviolet Age.

Consisting of poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer-songwriter Richard Walters and producer and musician Patrick J. Pearson, LYR are back for their second outing with this latest LP.

Speaking about the new single, Armitage stated: “It was written as a response to the growing number of political dictatorships across the globe on both extremes of the political spectrum.”

Adding: “It’s presented as a dramatic monologue spoken by a tyrant. In that world, violence and repression are never far from the surface, no matter how glossy and gold-plated that surface seems to be.”

Profoundly concluding: “The title of the song is pure arrogance: the person in charge doesn’t care what anyone thinks because they control all aspects of life including language and ‘truth’ – they are untouchable.”

The record follows on from their acclaimed 2020 debut, Call in the Crash Team, and their 2022 EP Firm as a Rock We Stand. For the new release, the band have teamed up with EMI North.

In addition to the emotive and expansive Ultraviolet Age LP, the band have also announced a nine-date for later this summer. The tour is set to begin at the Howard Assembly Room in Leeds on September 23rd.

The album is set for release on June 30th. In the meantime, you can listen to ‘Presidentially Yours’ below, with plenty more new music yet to come.