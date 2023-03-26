Lynne Ramsay’s 10 favourite films









Although the domain of modern psychological thrillers is populated by many talented directors, one of the most prominent artistic voices in that area belongs to Scottish auteur Lynne Ramsay. Known for her engaging works such as We Need to Talk About Kevin, Ramsay has routinely explored the human condition and its morbid and often destructive relationship with mortality through her highly specific vision of film art.

Ramsay’s last feature was You Were Never Really Here, featuring Joaquin Phoenix in one of the most interesting roles of his career. Although the details have yet to be confirmed, Ramsay has been linked to a potential adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s Stone Mattress, whose production process is reportedly going to start later this year. If you’re a fan and are eagerly waiting for her next work, this would be a great time to check out Ramsay’s favourite films, which she revealed in the BFI Sight and Sound poll.

The filmmaker heaped praise on David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive: “The perfect L.A horror story – a naive and ambitious young actress’s downfall as the dark forces present in the city spit her out. Through the prism of David Lynch and bathed in California sunlight, this transcends into the savage, surreal and terrifying – seeing what goes on underneath like no other. L.A. has never been same since, the darkness lurking under its shiny facade and behind a dumpster. Echoes Bergman’s Persona in the blurred identities of two women.”

Although Ramsay is moved by Fellini’s La strada, she considers 8½ to be his dizzying magnum opus. She elaborated: “La strada always floors me, but this is his masterpiece. The ultimate film about making a film, the act of creating and the self-doubt. Fellini captures the circus with virtuosity, breaking all the rules. It’s so beautifully realised, modern, funny and surreal.”

Ramsay also singled out Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now: “Nic Roeg redefined modern editing. The opening sequence, like the incredible opening of Walkabout is a jolting, unexpected and shocking collage of images and sound. I remember the opening from being a child, watching when I wasn’t supposed to and getting sent to bed with the first five minutes seared into my mind forever. Donald Sutherland’s silent scream. The amazing and tender sex scene remains one of the best ever on screen and is all the more poignant for being between a grieving married couple.”

Check out the list below.

Lynne Ramsay’s favourite films:

Persona (Ingmar Bergman, 1966)

Full Metal Jacket (Stanley Kubrick, 1987)

Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

Stalker (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1979)

8½ (Federico Fellini, 1963)

The Wizard of Oz (Victor Fleming, 1939)

The Passion of Joan of Arc (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1927)

Killer of Sheep (Charles Burnett, 1977)

Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (Chantal Akerman, 1975)

Don’t Look Now (Nicolas Roeg, 1973)

Ramsay’s selection is essential viewing for anyone who wants to learn more about cinema and film history, consisting of great works by pioneers like Ingmar Bergman and Carl Theodor Dreyer. Interestingly, Ramsay selected the 1987 anti-war gem Full Metal Jacket as the greatest contribution to cinema by Stanley Kubrick.

While talking about the structure of the film, Ramsay noted: “The beauty of the two parts – the war starts before the war, in the madness of indoctrination. The Mickey Mouse song at the end, men as boys clinging to familiar phony idealism – an ingenious counterpoint to the horror of the inexplicable present. Yet brutally entertaining as it floors you.”