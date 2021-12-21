The Cramps frontman Lux Interior once made an incredible Christmas playlist









“I don’t know about art but I know what I like.” – Lux Interior

Erick Lee Purkhiser, better known by the stage name Lux Interior, was the uncompromising singer of the now-iconic punk band The Cramps. As the above quote suggests, Lux Interior wasn’t concerned with doing or saying what was expected of him; instead, he lived his life exactly how he wanted to.

Having formed the band in 1972, Interior continued to front the band right up until he died in 2009 at the age of 62, delivering his chaotic, frenetic and downright provocative performances on a regular basis. While many pioneers of the punk movement may distance themselves from the very merry festive spirit of Christmas, Lux embraced it with a quite spectacular mixtape.

“It’s a little bit like asking a junkie how he’s been able to keep on dope all these years—it’s just so much fun,” Interior once told the LA Times about why he was able to keep performing his unique style well into middle age. “You pull into one town and people scream, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you.’ And you go to a bar and have a great rock ‘n’ roll show and go to the next town and people scream, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you.’ It’s hard to walk away from all that.”

While all of the on-stage nudity, sexually suggestive performances and, at times, somewhat surreal live shows, it turns out Lux Interior had a soft spot for the festive period and would regularly curate alternative Christmas mixtapes for his friends — one of them being influential no wave figure Kristian Hoffman.

“Lux Interior used to make holiday cassettes for me, and so many of his friends,” Hoffman revealed in an old post on social media. “As odd as it seems, he was all about sharing. Listening to this one right now.”

Typically, Interior managed to include some more unusual choices in a playlist he titled: “Jeezus Fuck, It’s Christmas!!”. Below, you can see the handwritten tracklist and, being the good people we are, a playlist with all the available songs on Spotify.

Enjoy.