Luna Shadows deliver a sumptuous sonic twilight on ‘Witches’ Brew’









Luna Shadows - 'witches' brew' 3.5

Los Angeles-based musician Luna Shadows is opening up a window to her past. The debut single from her forthcoming album, ‘Witches’ Brew’, retains the same high-quality production as her earlier releases while showcasing a new, purposeful and personal approach to songwriting.

In ‘Witches’ Brew’, Luna Shadows endearingly swaps out her signature vibrant electro-pop sound for a refreshingly heartfelt indie folk-rock venture. Revealing her roots as a classically trained musician, she takes charge of crafting the string arrangement and overseeing the orchestral components to create a ballad as poignant as it is relatable.

Immersed in an atmosphere of opulence, this song was born during Shadows’ battle with depression and anxiety, a journey that led her through the depths of darkness and ambiguity. Yet, from those depths, she ascended towards the surface, breaking into a ray of hope and illumination.

‘Witches’ Brew’ is a composition of depth and intricacy that entwines a delicate acoustic guitar with ethereal strings to craft a rich auditory tapestry. Shadows’ gentle vocals soar above it all, like a luminous full moon in the night sky.

“‘Witches’ Brew’ is a diary entry from rock bottom,” Shadows explained, “A soundtrack companion to what felt like an insurmountable depressive episode – specifically, in my case, coping with premenstrual depression & anxiety (PMDD).“

She continued: “It’s from a moment where I felt like I would never again have the capacity to experience joy like I would never again see the sun. While I’m in it, I imagine the feeling will go on forever — until the light slowly appears, and I recognise that this darkness is part of a cycle that will eventually come to a close.”

The accompanying music video, which Luna directed herself, is set in a misty graveyard under a star-spangled sky. A black kitten also features as Shadows’ familiar as she studies the occult and practices witchcraft, a concept which she states is a metaphor for the song’s creative process.

Check out the video below.