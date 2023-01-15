A collection of Lumer's favourite songs









Lumer, yet another Yorkshire post-punk band with a fair bit of buzz around them at the moment, released their debut single in 2018, and their long-awaited debut album, The Disappearing Act, finally dropped in 2021. But how about the songs that have inspired the young northerners?

Alex Evans, the singer of the band, claimed that the first song he constantly had on repeat was ‘Latest Flame (Marie’s the Name)’ by Elvis Presley. He told Fred Perry: “I grew up with a mother obsessed with him and that kind of rubbed off on me at an early age. I’d stick this three-part CD collection I got for Christmas on every morning and dance on my bed as if I was The King (now I am).”

The band are certainly a fan of Leonard Cohen, and they claimed he, out of anyone, would be the person they would spend an hour with “simply because he’s probably the greatest songwriter who lived, and I’d imagine he’d utter words of wisdom with every phrase that left his mouth.”

The band also selected Cohen’s ‘Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye’ as the song they wish they had written. “It’s not his most complex song, but I just love the structure of it,” they said. “Probably one of the best songwriters and the most influential to me.”

As a young band, we’d expect Lumer to be out partying whenever they get the chance. However, they insisted: “We never have all-nighters, strictly in bed by 11pm”. There’s an element of sarcasm here for sure, but if they were to pull an all-nighter, they would spend it listening to ‘I’m On The Outside (Looking In)’ by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, ‘Hurt’ by Timi Yuro [and] ‘In The Jailhouse Now’ by Jimmie Rodgers.

As for two bands with whom Lumer would love to share a lineup with, they said: “I think we would all agree on both The Birthday Party and The Fall. Imagine a dressing room with Mark E, Nick Cave, Rowland S Howard and us lot. It would certainly be an interesting dynamic, and I’m not sure where our starstruck modesty would really fit in.”

They added that Mark E. Smith’s lyric “The North will rise again” from The Fall’s ‘The NWRA’ is a track that has profound significance for them. Their selection makes sense, as the band are from the musically-rich city of Hull in East Yorkshire.

Check out the complete list of Lumer’s favourite songs below.

Lumer’s favourite songs:

Elvis – ‘Latest Flame (Marie’s the Name)’

Eagulls – ‘Nerve Endings’

Protomartyr – ‘Under Colour of Official Right’

The Fall – ‘The NWRA’

Boney M – ‘Daddy Cool’

Leonard Cohen – ‘Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye’

Institute – ‘M.P.S.’

Terry Callier – ‘900 Miles’

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – ‘I’m On The Outside (Looking In)’

Timi Yuro – ‘Hurt’

Jimmie Rogers – ‘In The Jailhouse’