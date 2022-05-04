Luis Buñuel’s 10 favourite films of all time









The Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel is widely considered to be one of the most revolutionary filmmakers of all time, helming such classic films as Belle de Jour, Un Chien Andalou and The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie.

Whilst many of Buñuel’s movies are considered masterpieces, it is his 1967 film Belle de Jour that may just be his magnum opus. Romantic, sensual and carefully titillating, the film follows a young, unsatisfied housewife who cannot express her sexual desires so decides to spend her midweek afternoons as a prostitute.

Featuring Catherine Deneuve in the lead role of Séverine Serizy, Luis Buñuel’s film oozes with sexual desire and deep-rooted emotion as Serizy indulges in her most sadomasochistic fantasies. Spiked with psychological drama Belle de Jour takes the viewer on a sexual journey of the back-alleys of one’s own fantasies, managing to allocate a space of cinema that exudes romance.

Having stamped his mark on 20th century cinema, Luis Buñuel went on to influence countless experimental filmmakers with his own style having been inspired by a multitude of global directors and creatives. Meanwhile, Buñuel kept his own list of favourite films under wraps, finally revealing them before his death in 1983, with Combustible Celluloid having compiled his choices.

Picking out the films of Sergei Eisenstein, Frank Lloyd and Charlie Chaplin, the most peculiar choice on the top ten list is the inclusion of Luis Buñuel’s own movie, L’Age d’Or. Directed by himself and Salvador Dali, the 1930 film follows the surreal tale of a man and woman who are passionately in love with each other despite their families and the Church constantly coming in between their relationship.

Placed at number 9, Buñuel’s top three picks are made up of The Bicycle Thief directed by Vittorio De Sica, The Gold Rush by Charlie Chaplin and, finally, Underworld by Josef von Sternberg. Topping the list, Underworld is a crime drama following a gangster who rehabilitates his former lawyer, Wensel, only for the latter to fall for the gangster’s girlfriend in the process.

Take a look at the full list of Luis Buñuel’s top 10 favourite films of all time, below, and find the link to watch Underworld for free in full on Youtube.

Luis Buñuel’s top 10 favourite films of all time

Underworld (Josef von Sternberg, 1927) The Gold Rush (Charles Chaplin, 1925) The Bicycle Thief (Vittorio De Sica, 1947) Battleship Potemkin (Sergei Eisenstein, 1925) Portrait of Jennie (William Dieterle, 1948) Cavalcade (Frank Lloyd, 1933) White Shadows in the South Seas (W.S. Van Dyke, Robert Flaherty, 1928) Dead of Night (Alberto Cavalcanti, Charles Crichton, Basil Deardon, Robert Hamer 1945) L’Age d’Or (Luis Bunuel, Salvador Dali, 1930) I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang (Mervyn LeRoy, 1932)