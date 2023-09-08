The ludicrous role Jim Carrey needed CIA training for









The diverse spectrum of roles Jim Carrey has undertaken in his illustrious career is nothing short of extraordinary. From the zany antics of a slapstick pet detective in Ace Ventura to his critically acclaimed dramatic journey in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Carrey has consistently surprised and entertained audiences worldwide.

Yet, of all the roles he’s embraced, it was his portrayal of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch that demanded the most unexpected preparation: training akin to CIA torture endurance. So, why this level of intense preparation for such a whimsical character? To understand, one must delve into the rich history of film makeup and the demands it places on actors.

Hollywood’s golden age showcased Boris Karloff’s striking transformation into Frankenstein’s monster, a taxing process that required hours each day. Meanwhile, The Wizard of Oz gave us dazzling visuals, but behind the scenes, the Tin Man’s silver paint became a perilous health hazard for actor Buddy Ebsen.

John Hurt’s compelling transformation in The Elephant Man was also as groundbreaking as it was demanding. However, it’s Carrey’s time beneath layers of green fur and makeup that remains so strangely memorable. Recounting his experience on The Graham Norton Show, Carrey unveiled the exhausting reality of becoming The Grinch.

He described the makeup application as akin to “being buried alive every day,” noting that the initial session lasted over eight gruelling hours. The overwhelming discomfort led him to his trailer, where, in frustration, he “kicked a hole” through its wall. He even thought about packing it in, telling director Ron Howard that he “couldn’t do the movie”.

That’s when Brian Grazer, the film’s proactive producer and “fix-it man”, intervened with a curious proposition: hiring an expert whose speciality was teaching CIA operatives to endure torture. Carrey humorously detailed the unconventional coping mechanisms he learned, ranging from random TV channel flips to self-inflicted smacks or punches. Additionally, he was encouraged to “smoke – smoke as much as possible”, but to protect his makeup from potential fire hazards, he had to smoke using a long cigarette holder to ensure the “green yak hair” stayed flame-free.

And how did Carrey muster the will to endure such taxing ordeals day after day? Through all these ordeals, Carrey’s mantra was simple and sweet: “It’s for the kids, it’s for the kids, it’s for the kids.” The result was an undeniable practical effects marvel – a real-life, palpable depiction of a beloved Dr. Seuss character that you can see – and almost touch and taste. What would it taste like hair? “Yak hair,” according to Carrey.