Lucy Liu names her five favourite movies of all time









From her breakout role in Ally McBeal to her action-packed performances in Charlie’s Angels and even a cameo in Sex and the City, Lucy Liu is an undisputed fan favourite. She is a Hollywood icon who has captivated audiences with her versatility as well as her charisma, both on and off the screen. Beyond her acting, Liu is also known for her philanthropic work and is actively involved in charity work as a UNICEF ambassador, advocating for children’s rights, education, and healthcare.

Liu’s career took off with her role as the cunning Ling Woo in the hit TV series Ally McBeal, a performance that earned her critical acclaim and even an Emmy nomination. However, it was her portrayal of Alex Munday in the Charlie’s Angels films that showcased her martial arts skills, transforming the actor into one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood.

During a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Liu named her top five favourite films. The first entry in Liu’s list is Red Sorghum, which is held in high regard by the actor who praised Yimou Zhang’s impeccable direction and the film’s visual storytelling.

She said: “I saw it when I was in college, and I was destroyed. [Laughs] Destroyed by that movie. There’s a quality in his movies that really stands out, that I haven’t really seen in a lot of other movies”. Set during the war between Japan and China, the movie intertwines a personal family story with historical events, creating a deeply moving and impactful narrative.

Frank Capra’s classic gem It Happened One Night is the second film on Liu’s list, which the actor also considers to be one of the finest romantic comedies ever made. Liu was spellbound by the chemistry between the lead characters, played by Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert, as they embark on a hilarious and heartfelt journey together. She commented: “It seemed like a very real relationship, like they really were in love with one another.”

Liu also expressed her admiration for Wong Kar-wai’s visually stunning work 2046. While talking about the film, she highlighted the filmmaker’s romantic and sensual approach, describing his ability to turn a small setting into a captivating world. According to the actor, Wong Kar-wai’s films “don’t always require huge stages, but he always seems to capture something in a very small area”. The movie’s cinematography and unique storytelling left a lasting impression on Liu.

Check out her list below.

Lucy Liu’s five favourite films:

Red Sorghum (Yimou Zhang, 1987)

It Happened One Night (Frank Capra, 1934)

2046 (Wong Kar-wai, 2004)

Being There (Hal Ashby, 1979)

The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972-1974)