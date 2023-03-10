Lucy Dacus announces limited edition ‘Historian’ reissue









In 2018, Lucy Dacus treated fans to Historian, her second studio album. The Matador Records release was met with universal acclaim, sporting three hit singles, including her signature breakup song, ‘Night Shift’. Somehow, five years have passed, and Dacus has just announced a celebratory anniversary edition reissue.

Alongside the exciting news, Dacus has shared a new video for ‘Night Shift’, where she stars alongside Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown. The video was directed by Jane Schoenbrun and was filmed with several of Dacus’ familiar friends, including Liza Anne and E.R. Fightmaster. Using references to The Wizard of Oz, the video perfectly moulds the theme of stoic acceptance in the face of adversity.

When the video reaches the music’s intense climax, Dacus sings, “In five years I hope the songs feel like covers/ Dedicated to new lovers” while Dacus and Brown triumphantly locate each other in a crowd. Watch the emotional video below.

The anniversary reissue of Historian is a special limited run of 12″ copies available on red vinyl. The records will be available for purchase from shelves and online from May 26th via Matador.

Following the success of her second album, Dacus joined contemporary stars Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker in boygenius as she grew further toward the light of chart-scaling indie pop fame. Historian has since been followed up by 2021’s acclaimed Home Video and last year’s double single comprised of Carole King covers.

boygenius are soon set to release their first full-length album, titled the record. The record will arrive on March 31st, shortly before the girls head to play their first Coachella set together in April. Following that, the trio will embark on their headlining Re:SET Concert Series tour.

Historian Five Year Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

‘Night Shift’ ‘Addictions’ ‘The Shell’ ‘Nonbeliever’ ‘Yours & Mine’ ‘Body to Flame’ ‘Timefighter’ ‘Next of Kin’ ‘Pillar of Truth’ ‘Historians’

Watch the new video for ‘Night Shift’ below.