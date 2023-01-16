Loyle Carner asks fans for recipes in exchange for sold-out tour tickets









Ahead of his sold-out UK tour next month, Loyle Carner has given fans chance to earn a place on his guestlist by giving him their family’s best recipes.

On previous tours, Carner has asked fans to provide him with retro football shirts or to get a tattoo celebrating his art for a place on the guest list. While these are still possible ways to watch one of the rapper’s sold-out shows, he’d prefer recipes.

Carner tweeted: “for everyone asking. of course i’m still down to swap footy shirts for tickets. but they’ve gotta be special. same way with LC tattoos. but this time round i’m feeling to add something else. maybe recipes, esp ones from your grandmother…”

His tour begins tonight in Amsterdam as Carner kicks off a three-night residency at the 1,500-capacity venue Paradiso. The UK leg of the run begins on February 23rd at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle and concludes with a date at London’s Wembley Arena on March 16th.

The tour is in support of his third album, Hugo, which was given four-and-a-half stars from Far Out. “Carner is primarily an autobiographical songwriter who needs to live his life before going to the studio to make an album. He’s an artist that works at his own pace, and if the 28-year-old has nothing to say, then he won’t record anything. Over his three records, fans have seen him evolve from a Guinness-guzzling teen battling the loss of his step-dad to becoming a dad himself,” the review reads.

It concludes: “Loyle has always been a candid songwriter, who is an anomaly in British music, but on Hugo, he digs deeper than ever before and produces a record that will define his legacy. Thanks to the birth of his son, the South Londoner felt forced to process the reasons why he is who he is and to finally stop being resentful about those events while simultaneously vowing to learn from his father’s mistakes.”

