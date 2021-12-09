Lower Dens announce split









Baltimore synth-pop heroes, Lower Dens, have called time on proceedings. The band’s frontman, J Hunter, announced the news on Tuesday, 7th December, in a lengthy post on his blog entitled ‘Goodbye/Hello’.

“It’s time for me and Nate to say goodbye to Lower Dens,” Hunter wrote. “We’re proud of what we’ve done, and very lucky to have had so many people supporting us. Spiritually and physically, we, like, can not participate in the music industry any longer. We’re also old, enjoy being with our families, and have other goals in mind.” Read Hunter’s full post here.

The band formed in Baltimore in 2010, and since then have released four studio albums, including 2015’s Escape From Evil and 2019’s The Competition. Hunter also explained that his plans moving forward will be focused on “the equitable transformation of society”.

Hunter also discussed the impact of being diagnosed as autistic and with ADHD earlier this year: “When I talked about nerdy conceptual shit in interviews, etc., I inevitably got flack about being pretentious, which I just swallowed. I am a huge nerd with very strong opinions, because I am Autistic. Learning about it has freed me from lifelong self-hatred, and let me be myself”.

He continued: “I’m letting myself make decisions about my life without measuring their viability in a society that does not try to make sense or benefit its members. What I want is to write, connect with other Autistics, and help create/improve/sustain real systems to facilitate change. With this, I’m deciding that I can and will”.

Hunter reassured fans that he’ll post band photos and rare Lower Dens merch, and even new music if he makes it, in an attempt to create some form of income, writing that he is currently broke. The Lower Dens mastermind also revealed how he is disabled by cervical spinal stenosis and other neurological issues, which has played a huge factor in the decision.

He concluded the piece by thanking fans for their continued support over the years and said: “Thank you to everyone who brought us or came with on tour. I’ve never felt alive as I did on stage. What an incredible fucking privilege”.