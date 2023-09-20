Louis Theroux to interview Joan Collins, Pete Doherty and more in new BBC series









Six new celebrities will be featured in the second season of the BBC‘s Louis Theroux Interviews series following its renewal by the broadcaster at the end of 2022.

In the new series, Theroux will embark on travels to New York City, France, Glastonbury, Kent, and more to interview six prominent public figures from various walks of life.

The documentarian will be showcasing up-close and personal accounts of the likes of two-time boxing world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, alongside rapper and Top Boy actor Ashley Walters, activist Chelsea Manning, Hollywood star Dame Joan Collins, notorious musical frontman of The Libertines Pete Doherty, and singer-songwriter Raye.

Ahead of the new series, Theroux offered his gratitude for being part of the project in a new statement: “Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure,” he said. “The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.”

Adding: “We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law, and political controversy.”

In terms of formatting, Theroux confirmed that the new episodes will play out in the same style that viewers have come to know and love: “Like the first six Louis Theroux Interviews,” he says, “Each show mixes stylish master interviews with behind-the-scenes moments and actuality shot on location, so viewers have the double pleasure of a thoughtful in-depth conversation alongside a revealing look into the lives of the contributors.”

He continued: “The tone of the shows is always open-minded and generous-hearted, while hopefully being funny, and always mindful of the need to keep viewers interested,” he said. “I like them, and I’m notoriously hard to please.”

Theroux has been at the forefront of political discourse and controversy since he first entered the scene in the late 1990s with his Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends BBC series. Since then, he has become one of the nation’s most celebrated pioneers of gonzo reporting, having crossed paths with many from various different backgrounds.

The second interview series does not yet have an air date, but it is likely to appear on BBC Two later this year.