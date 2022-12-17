Remembering Lou Reed's perfect cover of 'What a Wonderful World'









Louisiana-born vocalist and trumpeter Louis Armstrong lived to 69 years of age, spanning the most crucial decades in the development of jazz. Besides his seminal work on the cutting edge of Chicago’s “Hot” jazz scene, Armstrong became cherished as a national treasure thanks to his distinctive gravelly voice. Of his sizeable oeuvre, Armstrong’s ‘What A Wonderful World’ stands out as his most enduring contribution, with countless artists subsequently covering the track as a nod to the late sensation. Today, we’re taking a look at a perfectly executed cover of the classic by Lou Reed and Dan Zanes.

‘What A Wonderful World’ was written by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss for Armstrong, who recorded his version in 1967. In the United States, the single performed poorly in the charts, selling fewer than 1,000 copies because ABC Records president Larry Newton disliked the song and refused to promote it. Fortunately, the single enjoyed a warm reception across the Atlantic, striking the top of the UK Singles Chart.

Armstrong passed away in July 1971 after a heart attack, and while the song had begun to receive due attention in the States before his death, he would never live to see the full extent of its impact.

In 1988, ‘What A Wonderful World’ featured on the soundtrack of the immensely popular Robin Williams film Good Morning, Vietnam. Thiele and Weiss wrote the sentimental lyrics in the midst of the Vietnam War, intending to bring hope to the millions of people suffering as a result of the highly controversial military operation.

The song’s inclusion in the Barry Levinson-directed comedy-drama was subject to dispute at the time, given that the film was set in 1965, two years before the song was recorded. Despite this blooper, Good Morning, Vietnam gave the song belated promotion across America and saw it rise to number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 2002 American singer-songwriter Dan Zanes and his backing band, Friends, released their third studio album, which included collaborations with Aimee Mann, Dar Williams and Lou Reed, among others. In the album’s most memorable moment, Lou Reed joined the band for a splendid take on Louis Armstrong’s magnum opus. Listen below.