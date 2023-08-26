Lou Believers: Thurston Moore, Kim Gordon, and Joe Cole’s bizarre Lou Reed tribute









When Lou Reed died in 2013, many naturally observed the incredible contributions he had given to the music industry through both his work as a solo artist and within The Velvet Underground. However, what perhaps many didn’t anticipate was the resurfacing of a particular tribute video from 1987.

The Velvet Underground were a source of enormous inspiration for many bands, including the likes of Sonic Youth. As pioneers of punk rock, The Velvet Underground remain one of the most influential bands in the history of rock music. According to Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, they were one of the reasons he moved to New York in the first place. “I really just immersed myself in the first Velvet Underground record,” Moore said. “And I think that was one of the reasons I moved to New York […] and what they represented New York to be, which was like a really mysterious environment.”

Moore and his ensemble seamlessly joined the lineage of legendary and trailblazing musicians hailing from New York City. As a testament to this shared heritage, in 1987, they embarked on a heartfelt tribute to Lou Reed. This homage took the form of a concise film, collaboratively crafted with Dave Markey. The film, titled Lou Believers, exudes a lighthearted, almost whimsical adoration for their revered idol. Starring Moore, Kim Gordon, and their companions Joe Cole and Davo Claussen, the film captures a sense of camaraderie and reverence.

Markey’s YouTube video description encapsulates the essence of this short creation, deeming it an “instant film” that draws inspiration from the James Woods movie True Believers, or more specifically, Moore’s desire to view it.

Within this video, Cole embodies Reed’s persona, wearing a BAM magazine cover as a makeshift mask secured by a pair of sunglasses. The footage, with its touch of unsteadiness, captures a candid, carefree moment — an interlude where the band revels in a respite from the demands of touring and music-making. Yet, beneath this layer of enjoyment, the footage holds certain significance. It functions as a poignant memento for the collective, particularly in light of Cole’s tragic fate; just four years after the film’s creation, he would be brutally murdered.

Cole, along with Henry Rollins of Black Flag, became the unfortunate victims of an armed robbery in 1991. Rollins was taken inside at gunpoint, while Cole received a fatal blow to the head. Following his murder In 1992, Sonic Youth dedicated two songs to Cole: ‘100%’ and ‘JC’.