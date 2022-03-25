A lost Lou Reed and John Cale concert recording is set to arrive on streaming









A recording of the former Velvet Underground collaborators Lou Reed and John Cale that had previously been lost to the world has been unearthed and is set to make its streaming debut soon.

The duo came together for an Ed Lachman directed concert film in the 1990s honouring the late great artist Andy Warhol. The recorded concert film during which they played tracks from Songs for Drella mysteriously went missing but has since been located and is set to grace streaming sites.

Lachman turned over the original tapes while he was researching for last year’s Todd Haynes documentary, The Velvet Underground. This happy discovery ended the 20+ year mystery of where the master tape ended up.

Songs for Drella will be made exclusively available on MUBI in the UK and Ireland from April 17th with the rare footage of Cale and Reed embarking on a song cycle certainly set to titillate fans of the Velvet Underground and more.

“Lachman’s camerawork reflects the elemental, stripped-down qualities of the album, with close-ups beautifully conveying the deep, fractious history between Reed and Cale,” the concert film’s description states.

The concert film was first recorded back in 1990, three years on from the passing of Warhol around the time that Lou Reed had just fittingly finished work on his solo album New York.