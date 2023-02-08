‘Losing My Religion’: The classic R.E.M. track that Michael Stipe recorded in one take









There’s no time limit on how long it can take to write a classic song. It’s a process that can sometimes take an instant or a decade. For R.E.M and their best-known track, ‘Losing My Religion’, this wasn’t a creation which took years of complicated finessing, and remarkably, it was recorded in one single take.

‘Losing My Religion’ was released at a crucial time in the band’s history and helped catapult their fame to new heights. Since R.E.M. announced themselves in 1983 with the debut album Murmur, they had slowly grown in stature. The band had previously seen a couple of singles make a slight dent in the singles chart, but not on the same scale as ‘Losing My Religion’, a success which helped introduce the group to a mainstream audience.

Musically, the song was a combination of the band’s brilliance, with each member adding their own piece to the puzzle. Guitarist Peter Buck, for instance, nonchalantly created his mandolin part for ‘Losing My Religion’ while idly lazing around his home watching television. Although he was only trying to learn a new instrument he’d recently purchased, Buck had accidentally built the foundation of a breakthrough moment.

Discussing the track to The New Yorker in 2021, Stipe explained how R.E.M. didn’t foresee the song becoming a hit, let alone define the band’s career. He explained: “Losing my religion’ is my version of an old phrase, ‘lost my religion’. ‘I almost lost my religion’ – that’s what people would say. I changed it forever. I didn’t realise it would be a hit single.”

When the time came to record the track, Stipe was in a foul mood and used this anger to fuel his vocal performance, which only needed one take. The frontman told Top 2000 (via SongFacts): “I was very upset. I also got really hot because I was all worked up, so I took my clothes off and recorded the song almost naked.”

In total, Stipe only worked on the song for around an hour as the lyrics were created within a 60-minute window, and he only needed one take in the booth. Buck later explained the process in the liner notes for the In Time compilation: “The music was written in five minutes. The first time the band played it, it fell into place perfectly. Michael had the lyrics within the hour, and while playing the song for the third or fourth time, I found myself incredibly moved to hear the vocals in conjunction with the music. To me, ‘Losing My Religion’ feels like some kind of archetype that was floating around in space that we managed to lasso. If only all songwriting was this easy”.

While ‘Losing My Religion’ was technically created in an hour, in reality, it had been inside Stipe’s head for a considerable amount of time, and he just wasn’t aware of its existence. Once the singer found his flow, the song quickly flew out of his brain at an inexplicable pace, and before Stipe knew it, he’d just crafted the most iconic song in R.E.M.’s back catalogue without even breaking a sweat.

