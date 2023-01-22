From Nancy Sinatra to Kendrick Lamar: a selection of Lorde's favourite songs









Lorde took the music industry by storm when she was just 16, finding unprecedented success with the release of her debut single, ‘Royals’. The minimal art-pop track, which expressed disapproval of the lavish lifestyles of excess typically detailed in pop and hip-hop songs, became one of the best-selling singles of all time, spending nine weeks on the top of the charts.

In the ten years that have passed since the release of ‘Royals’, Lorde has dropped three albums, Pure Heroine, Melodrama, and Solar Power. The New Zealand musician has maintained a steady fanbase over the past decade, receiving critical acclaim for her outputs, particularly 2017’s Melodrama. With that, Lorde’s success culminated in high-profile victories at a number of prestigious awards ceremonies, including two Grammys, two Brit Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards.

The artist has achieved remarkable success in such a short time, inspiring younger artists such as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who have blown up over the past few years. Lorde’s music spans genres, attracting fans of mainstream pop and others who lean more towards the experimental and avant-garde. On Pure Heroine, she took inspiration from artists such as James Blake and other minimal musicians, incorporating electronica, hip-hop, and pop, centring on deep bass and programmed beats. Lyrically, Pure Heroine stands out from its contemporaries, channelling her teenage angst by unabashedly critiquing consumerism, fame and capitalism.

However, on Melodrama, Lorde draws her attention closer to heartbreak, using considerably more lavish instrumentation to create a fuller pop-infused sound. 2021’s Solar Power turns its attention towards psychedelia, folk and synths, acting as her self-described “weed album”. Although Lorde maintained her anti-celebrity stance within her lyricism, the record channelled a summery, laidback feel, creating a nostalgic and relaxed sound.

It’s clear from Lorde’s music that she refuses to be boxed into one genre, intuitively working with sounds that best represent her mood and life experiences at the time of recording. In 2017, the musician decided to create one definitive playlist of her favourite tracks, updated regularly to reflect her current interests and obsessions. She wrote: “Always posting what I’m listening to on Twitter, so I figured… why not make a playlist of bomb shit and update it throughout this cycle?”

The album contains an eclectic mixture of artists ranging from classic artists such as Paul Simon, George Harrison, Nancy Sinatra and The Mamas and the Papas to modern heroes such as Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Kurt Vile and Bon Iver. Lorde’s picks are predominantly pop-orientated, although her taste spans mainstream artists such as Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift and considerably more experimental musicians like Charli XCX and Lykke Li.

A selection of Lorde’s favourite songs:

‘Not in Love We’re Just High’ – Unknown Mortal Orchestra

‘Make Me Feel’ – Fizzy Milk, Jarryd James

‘Coolhand’ – Buzzy Lee

‘Beautiful Dress’ – Marlon Williams

‘Friend Watch’ – Skooly

Neither Do I – Stwo, Jeremih

‘liability (demo) – Tove Styrke

‘Aerosol Can’ – Major Lazar, Pharrell Williams

‘Dress’ – Taylor Swift

‘Out of My Head’- Charli XCX, Tove Lo, ALMA

‘Richard’ – Nadia Reid

‘Society Is My Friend’ – Kurt Vile

‘Strangers’ – Sigrid

‘Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore’ – Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding

‘Open Arms’ – PRETTYMUCH

‘Take Me’ – Aly & AJ

‘Hurtin’ Me’ – Stefflon Don, French Montana

‘Daddy Issues’ – Demi Lovato

‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ – Wolf Alice

‘Empty’ – Kevin Abstract

‘First Love/Late Spring’ – Mitski

‘Slow Disco’ – St. Vincent

‘Up All Night’ – Beck

‘Phases’ – Majid Jordan

‘Hold Me Down’ – Daniel Ceasar

‘My Sweet Lord’ – George Harrison

‘Run That Body Down’ – Paul Simon

‘For What It’s Worth’ – Buffalo Springfield

‘STFU’ – Aminé

‘New York’ – St. Vincent

‘Unchained Melody’ – Lykke Li

‘You and I’ – Toro y Moi

‘Make It Up To You’ – Julia Michaels

‘Get Free’ – Lana Del Rey

‘Locked in Closets’ – Solange

‘Tyrant’ – Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith

‘Ride or Cry’ – Chelsea Jade

‘Drink Up’ – Vybz Kartel

‘Give Up the Goods (Just Step) – Mobb Depp, Big Nyod

‘Another Day in Paradise’ – Phil Collins

‘Dedicated To The One I Love’ – The Mamas & The Papas

‘Uh Huh’ – Julia Michaels

‘Everything Now’ – Arcade Fire

‘All My Heroes’ – Bleachers

‘May I Have This Dance (Remix) – Francis and the Lights, Chance the Rapper

‘Love Galore’ – SZA, Travis Scott

‘Monsoon’ – Amber Mark, Mia Mark

‘J-Boy’ – Phoenix

‘Any Party’ – Feist

‘REDMERCEDES’ – Aminé

‘Young Dumb & Broke’ – Khalid

‘Get Like’ – Kehlani

‘LOVE’ – Kendrick Lamar, Zacari

‘Mask Off’ – Future

‘There’s a Honey’ – Pale Waves

‘Life of the Party’ – Chelsea Jade

‘California’ – Childish Gambino

‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ – Sigrid

‘—45—‘ – Bon Iver

‘Precious’ – Kevin Garrett

‘Graceland’ – Paul Simon

‘Seven Words’ – Weyes Blood

‘Bang Bang – My Baby Shot Me Down’ – Nancy Sinatra

‘Imagining My Man’ – Aldous Harding

‘Love…Thy Will Be Done – Single Version’ – Martika

‘Definition’ – Black Star

‘Can’t Get Enough of Myself’ – Santigold, BC Unidos

‘Hate That You Know Me’ – Bleachers

‘Say My Name’ – Tove Styrke