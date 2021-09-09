Lorde releases EP performed in the Māori language







Pop heroine, Lorde, has released a stunning companion EP to her latest album Solar Power entitled Te Ao Mārama. The new record contains five songs from Solar Power that are sung entirely in te reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of her birthplace, New Zealand.

Te Ao Mārama, features Lorde singing highlights from Solar Power, including the title track, hit single ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ and ‘Fallen Fruit’ in the Maori people’s dialect. The EP also features New Zealand artists Marlon Williams and Bic Runga, and all proceeds from it will be donated to New Zealand based charities Forest and Bird and Te Hua Kawariki Charitable Trust.

In an accompanying newsletter to fans, Lorde explained that in the process of producing her smash-hit new album, detailing how she had an epiphany that “much of my value system around caring for and listening to the natural world comes from traditional Māori principles”.

The newsletter continued: “There’s a word for it in te reo: kaitiakitanga, meaning ‘guardianship or caregiving for the sky, sea and land’. I’m not Māori, but all New Zealanders grow up with elements of this worldview. Te ao Māori and tikanga Māori are a big part of why people who aren’t from here intuit our country to be kind of ‘magical’, I think.”

It concluded: “I know I’m someone who represents New Zealand globally in a way, and in making an album about where I’m from, it was important to me to be able to say: this makes us who we are down here.”

In the same newsletter, and seemingly on an altruistic run as of late, Lorde also announced that over the next 48 hours, all proceeds from her merchandise sales would be donated to the Texas-based reproductive equality organisation, Lilith Fund.

Her new album Solar Power has been critically acclaimed across the board and has been taken as another indicator of Lorde’s talent, and her position as one of the finest pop artists around. Co-produced by Jack Antonoff, it has been a brilliant return to form for the New Zealander.

Listen to Te Ao Mārama, below.

Comments