Lorde shares calming music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’









Lorde has shared the brand new video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’, a track from her 2021 album Solar Power.

The New Zealander, who rarely uses social media, returned to Instagram to reveal the news of the video. Lorde took to Instagram Stories to announce the visuals for ‘Oceanic Feeling’ had arrived, which the singer directed alongside Joel Kefali. It is the seventh and final track to get a video from Solar Power. The visuals star Lorde and her brother with the picturesque Oceanic blue seas acting as the background.

Lorde has recently opened up about how the mixed reaction to Solar Power has been hard to take. Her first two albums were critically adored, whereas the Kiwi’s third effort didn’t cause the same reaction: “It’s been a year since I announced the release of Solar Power. I can honestly say it has been the year with the highest highs and the lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced,” she wrote in a newsletter to fans in June.

Adding: “It took people a while to get the album — I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! — and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first. I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before. Sounds dry but it’s true!!!”

In Far Out’s review of Solar Power, Tyler Golsen wrote: “Solar Power is a good album, in that it’s a well-produced, well-performed, too-big-too-fail album from one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Lorde’s reaction was to strip it all away and find the folkier, more hazy side of her sound. It works, but only for about half of the runtime. The other half isn’t bad, but it’s not nearly as memorable as it should be.”

Watch the video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’ below.