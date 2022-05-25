Lorde heaps praise on Kendrick Lamar and his new album









Popstar du jour, Lorde, has heaped praise on rapper Kendrick Lamar and his celebrated and long-awaited new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The New Zealand singer has acknowledged the album’s maturity and the way it grapples with a host of challenging subjects.

“I’m loving Kendrick,” the singer-songwriter said in her latest newsletter to fans. “I cannot get over the most popular and influential artist in modern music displaying a working nervous system, admitting mistakes, trying to process intergenerational trauma and prejudice.”

She continued: “I love the way the album opens, the pace and heat of the first few songs, and later ‘Count Me Out’, the build and strings in ‘Auntie Diaries’… [it’s] special.”

Mr. Morale & The Bigg Steppers is the follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed DAMN, and it has topped the Billboard album charts, gaining the largest first-week sales for an album in 2022 thus far. To support the record, Kendrick will head out on a lengthy world tour in July.

Reviewing Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Far Out‘s Joe Taysom said: “Kendrick Lamar has now transcended hip-hop, and on Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, the rapper stakes his claim for being the most critical voice in contemporary music. Often, artists don’t receive the flowers they deserve while alive, but we are truly fortunate to live in the same era as Pulitzer Kenny.”

“Lyrically, depth and nuance are bursting out of every pore of the rapper’s fifth album while Kendrick expertly travels in new territory on his most personal record. Rather than pointing the gun at society through his mercurial storytelling instincts, Kenny delivers a portion of himself on Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers and paints the full portrait of his three-dimensional character.”

Concluding: “Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers is an emotional listening experience. Over 18 tracks, and 75 minutes, you understand who the real Kendrick Lamar is and see the conscious rapper in a vivid new light. While eyebrows were raised by some when he was announced as a Glastonbury headliner, this album confirms his superhuman literary gift. Glasto Kenny deserves every ounce of praise he receives.”

Listen to ‘N95’ below.

