Watch the trailer for 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’









Was it ever a good idea to return to the mythical land of Middle Earth? Ever since fans were ‘treated’ with a revisit to the Shire, Mount Doom and other iconic fictional locations in the underwhelming The Hobbit trilogy, cinephiles across the world began to consider whether the series should ever be returned to again.

Hoping to reinvigorate interest in the iconic property, this time it’s the turn of Amazon to try and lead the franchise onwards, with the original director of Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson, having no involvement with the new story. Releasing a trailer for The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power during the 2022 Super Bowl, the new project will be a TV series exploring life in Middle Earth long before the events of The Hobbit.

Reportedly the most expensive TV show of all time, with the first five seasons of the show costing at least $1 billion to put together, it seems as though the streaming giant is banking on considerable success for the series considering they’ve already filmed five series of the mysterious story. Aside from a taste of the tone and early signs as to costume and set design, there is little to go off from the new trailer.

Though the film may take place long before the events of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, it has been reported that the Amazon Prime show will follow the story of The Silmarillion, a collection of mythopoeic stories written by the creator of the original novels J. R. R. Tolkien. Led by a largely unknown cast, fans of the series are hoping the likes of Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Morfydd Clark, Joseph Mawle and Max Baldry will be able to reinvigorate the franchise.