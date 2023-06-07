Longer version of Yasujirō Ozu’s ‘Straightforward Boy’ is discovered









The preservation of old films is always challenging, not just because of the logistical issues but also because they often have missing segments that are never found. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case for an early gem by none other than Yasujirō Ozu.

Titled Straightforward Boy, it’s a delightful film about a criminal who kidnaps a young boy only to discover that he’s a handful. When he tries to return the boy to his family, the criminal is surprised to find that nobody wants him back.

Although its original version was 38 minutes long, a 14-minute cut has been the only surviving version for a long time. However, six minutes from the lost footage has been recently discovered, making a significant change to the legacy of Straightforward Boy.

Professor Hideo Tsukiyama, who discovered the lost footage in an online auction, said: “I was impressed to see scenes staged in a more Ozu-esque style.”

Tsukiyama, the Vice Chair of the Ozu network, found the extended version, which contains previously unseen scenes. These include one where the kidnapper struggles to catch the boy and another depicting the boy playing in a fountain.

“I hope many fans of Ozu’s films at home and abroad will see it,” Tsukiyama added, hinting that the extended version might be released to the public in the future. Currently, it is being hosted by the National Film Archive of Japan.

Watch the previous cut below.