London Met Police officer fired after lying to gain entry to All Points East festival









A Metropolitan Police officer by the name of PC Hasnain Awan has been fired from the force after he faked being on duty in order to get into the All Points East festival in Victoria Park, London. Awan has been found to have committed gross misconduct at a Police Misconduct Hearing.

Awan worked a police shift on August 28th, 2021, and was given a wristband. The following day, when he was off duty, he returned to the festival with a non-police friend and asked for a new wristband, claiming that he had to submit the previous day’s one as evidence after getting blood on it. He had actually given it to his friend, and the pair entered the festival without either of them paying the entrance fee.

In a panel at the Police Misconduct Hearing earlier this month, a spokesperson said of Awan, “By his own admission, he lied on more than one occasion, which the panel has found was for his own self-interest, that he knew exactly what he was doing and given this repeated behaviour is indicative of an attitudinal issue.”

They added, “He did not make open admissions at an early stage but rather initially sought to create yet another account and justification for his actions which, by his admissions and apologies, demonstrates that this too was a fabrication.”