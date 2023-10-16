London cinema cancels premiere of new Kevin Spacey movie









A popular independent cinema in the heart of London’s West End has withdrawn its decision to host the premiere of a new movie featuring Kevin Spacey after discovering the controversial actor’s involvement. The actor has been absent from movie screens since allegations of abuse were made against him in 2017.

The Prince Charles Cinema made a U-turn after learning that Spacey would feature in the upcoming micro-budget Welsh thriller Control – even though the actor was acquitted of sexual assault charges at a London trial in July. Spacey’s role in Control is reportedly limited, with his presence felt only in the form of phone calls with the Home Secretary Stella Simmons, played by Welsh actor Lauren Metcalfe.

Greg Lynn, manager of the Prince Charles Cinema, wrote an email to Metcalfe, who also serves as producer on Control, saying, “We have an issue. It is with my apologies that I have to inform you that we have cancelled your hire with us.”

“Last night it came to our attention that your film features Kevin Spacey, in particular, his first film since the court case,” he continued. “My staff as well as I are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film for the premiere.” Despite the Prince Charles Cinema’s last-minute withdrawal, representatives for Metcalfe explained that the premiere was rearranged to be held at the Genesis Cinema in Bethnal Green.

They explained that the filmmakers now considered “the matter closed”, telling Variety, “Whilst we were briefly disappointed, we have found a much better and more appropriate venue and one that is happy to be hosting the event.”

Responding to the Prince Charles Cinema’s decision to cancel the premiere of Control, Spacey’s attorney said, “Mr. Spacey has proven his innocence in every courtroom in which he has appeared. Every juror who has considered the evidence against him has unanimously rejected the false allegations.”

“The Prince Charles Cinema’s decision to censor Kevin’s exciting new project is beyond disappointing. It rejects the legal process of two countries, ignores the overwhelming evidence of Kevin’s innocence, and disregards the sacrifice of dozens of impartial jurors who found Kevin 100% innocent.”