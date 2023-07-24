Lol Tolhurst, Budgie and Jacknife Lee release debut single featuring James Murphy









Former The Cure drummer Lol Tolhust has teamed up with Siouxsie and the Banshees’ Budgie and Irish producer Jacknife Lee for a new project. Their debut single ‘Los Angeles’ is out now, featuring James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem.

The trio’s debut album is also called Los Angeles and will be released in November through Play It Again Sam. Alongside Murphy, other guests to appear on the LP include Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie, U2‘s The Edge, Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, Starcrawler‘s Arrow de Wilde and Idles’ Mark Bowen.

Tolhurst has been friends with Budgie since their former bands toured together in 1979 with the city they now call home acting as the muse for their new venture. Of their special guests, the former Cure member said: “We picked the right people. We gave people free reign.”

He added to NME: “They did all the lyrics – apart from ‘Train With No Station’ which I did with my son – and they were responding with whatever the music made them feel. Somehow we ended up with this very coherent album. We said, ‘This has to be called ‘Los Angeles’ because it’s about the place we made it and our experience there.”

Budgie noted: “The concept was unexpected and was given to us. From the early days of playing two shows a day for three nights at The Whiskey, then walking back to the Tropicana to get a lift to the ocean, LA has always been this crazy place for me – and a great place to go to start a project.

On Jacknife’s involvement, Tolhurst added: “I’d met Jacknife socially as he lives near me. I took the hard drive with all of the stuff that we made and said, ‘What can we do with this?’ He had a listen and said, ‘Let’s just start again’. Budgie came back and stayed at my house for about two or three weeks, we’d go to Jacknife’s house every day and started working in a way that I haven’t done in years.”

Listen to ‘Los Angeles’ below.